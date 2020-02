LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Authorities are investigating a pedestrian-involved crash that happened on Lewis Frasier Road Thursday night.

According to Liberty County Fire Chief Brian Darby, a man was walking down the road shortly after 9 p.m. and was struck by a vehicle.

The victim has been taken to Memorial Health in Savannah in critical condition.

Contributions made by Lewis Levine, Coastal News Service