DEVELOPING: Fire breaks out at Hinesville church

Posted: Jun 04, 2019 05:36 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 05:49 PM EDT

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) - Crews are responding to a fire at a church in Hinesville.

Video shows Trinity Missionary Baptist Temple on Live Oak Drive engulfed in flames.

According to WSAV Storm Team 3, lightning is believed to be the cause of the fire, but it's not officially confirmed.

This story is developing. Stay with News 3 for further updates.

Contributions to this report by Lewis Levine, Coastal News Service

