DEVELOPING: Fire breaks out at Hinesville church
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) - Crews are responding to a fire at a church in Hinesville.
Video shows Trinity Missionary Baptist Temple on Live Oak Drive engulfed in flames.
According to WSAV Storm Team 3, lightning is believed to be the cause of the fire, but it's not officially confirmed.
This story is developing. Stay with News 3 for further updates.
Contributions to this report by Lewis Levine, Coastal News Service
