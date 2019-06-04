DEVELOPING: Fire breaks out at Hinesville church

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) - Crews are responding to a fire at a church in Hinesville.

Video shows Trinity Missionary Baptist Temple on Live Oak Drive engulfed in flames.

According to WSAV Storm Team 3, lightning is believed to be the cause of the fire, but it's not officially confirmed.

5 Photos Fire breaks out at Hinesville church (Lewis Levine, Coastal News Service)

Contributions to this report by Lewis Levine, Coastal News Service