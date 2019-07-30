DEVELOPING: Fatal jet ski crash in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – Authorities are investigating a fatal jet ski crash that happened on Calibogue Sound Tuesday.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), the incident happened on the water around 12:45 p.m. Multiple agencies responded to the C.C. Haigh Jr. Boat Landing, which is located between Hilton Head Island and Bluffton.

Authorities have identified the victim only as a female.

BCSO, the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office and Bluffton Township Fire District were among the agencies on scene.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is leading the investigation.

This story is developing. News 3 will bring you further updates on-air and online.