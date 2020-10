SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Emergency crews responded to Savannah Mall early Friday afternoon following reports of three people having seizures.

Paramedics arrived on the scene around 1:30 p.m.

According to Chuck Kearns with Chatham Emergency Services, the cause of the seizures is not known at this time. He suggested possible inhalation of poisonous fumes.

