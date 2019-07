SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Crews are on scene at the Port of Savannah for a worker who fell off a boat.

According to Savannah Fire Rescue, multiple other agencies including the Coast Guard, Chatham County Marine Patrol, Georgia Ports Police and Garden City Fire are responding to the Savannah River.

Agencies are currently searching beneath a barge at the port, Savannah Fire said.

This story is developing. News 3 will keep you updated on-air and online.