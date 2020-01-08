DEVELOPING: Crews respond to fatal fire in Hilton Head

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Firefighters are working to extinguish a fire on Hilton Head Island that has left one man dead.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), deputies and crews from the Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue are responding to a single-family home on Monticello Drive.

BCSO asks residents and drivers to temporarily avoid the Chinaberry Ridge area.

The name of the deceased has not been released at this time.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to assist BCSO in determining the cause of the fire.

This story is developing. Stick with News 3 for updates.