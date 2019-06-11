Local News

DEVELOPING: Child struck by lightning in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) - A child is in the hospital after being struck by lightning in Bulloch County Tuesday afternoon.

Statesboro Police Chief Mike Broadhead said the 7-year-old boy was breathing, but not alert when he arrived at the hospital.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. on South College Street. Broadhead said lightning struck a tree and the child was hit by the ground current.

This story is developing. News 3 will continue to bring you further updates.

