DEVELOPING: Child struck by lightning in Statesboro
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) - A child is in the hospital after being struck by lightning in Bulloch County Tuesday afternoon.
Statesboro Police Chief Mike Broadhead said the 7-year-old boy was breathing, but not alert when he arrived at the hospital.
The incident happened around 3 p.m. on South College Street. Broadhead said lightning struck a tree and the child was hit by the ground current.
