DEVELOPING: Beaufort City Council approves shelter-in-place order

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort City Council held an emergency meeting online Monday morning, passing a shelter-in-place order in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

While the council admitted the city doesn’t have the authority to fully enforce this — Beaufort leaders felt it “important to use every tool in its toolbox.”

It’s a topic that’s been up for debate across Beaufort County for weeks now, with many local leaders urging Gov. Henry McMaster to order the state to shelter in place. Without it, Beaufort County Sheriff P.J. Tanner has said he wouldn’t be able to support or enforce any local resolutions that would conflict with the governor’s mandates.

The Beaufort ordinance states: “The intent and purpose of this ordinance is to ensure the maximum number of people self-isolate in their places of residence to the maximum amount feasible.”

Effective Tuesday, April 7 at 1 a.m. Beaufort residents must shelter in place, meaning people must stay home except for essential activities.

“Ask yourself before you leave the house if what you are doing is essential for you to do right now,” Councilman Stephen Murray urged.

For the duration of the ordinance, anyone failing or refusing to comply is subject to a potential “civil penalty.”

Beaufort County Councilman Michael Covert called the order “the most unconstitutional document I have seen in some time now.”

Murray admitted the ordinance is unconstitutional. But the council said it was necessary to make a statement about the seriousness of the situation and to establish more direct guidelines.

Beaufort says it has the right to make a curfew but Mayor Billy Keyserling said curfews are usually designed to protect people from harming each other. He added that he “likes to think we don’t need one.”

Meanwhile, McMaster is expected to hold a briefing on the state’s response to the coronavirus around 4 p.m.

