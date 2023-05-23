HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WSAV) – A developer has filed a pre-application with the Town of Hilton Head to remake the Chimney Cove property on the Island.

Wood and Partners architecture firm has submitted a pre-application form with a plan to redevelop “the existing 52 units of apartments to 102 units of long-term condominium rentals”.

The plan from “Chimney Cove Ownership (Global Capital Group)” according to the document, calls for 102 single-level, elevator loaded flats comprised of 64 3 bedrooms averaging 1,926 Square feet and 38 2 bedrooms averaging 1,406 square feet.

Pre-application submitted to the Town of Hilton Head

The narrative goes on to say the plan would, “preserve interior open space and courtyards that preserve several of the specimen and significant trees located on-site” and “Building materials will include brick and cast stone in neutral-tone colors prevalent to the island.”

The architecture firm said that “Amenities such as pool, dog park, putting green, and pickleball court, among others, are envisioned for the project and are spread throughout the site.”

Drawing of proposed new Chimney Cove apartment complex. It would hold 102 “long-term rentals” according to the architect and owner

“A walking trail system is envisioned to circulate around the site and provide a

connection to the Town’s bike path.”

Back in August nearly 200 residents and their families, many of whom are Hispanic and did not understand much English, most of whom work in various service industries on the Island like restaurants, hotels, and law services or landscaping, were presented with eviction notices saying they had to leave their homes. Some of those were given as little as 30 days to find a new place to live, even though there were few if any other affordable options on the Island.

Public outcry about the plan, and the way these residents were told stopped the evictions temporarily. Many of the families did go ahead and find other accommodations, mostly off Island.

The pre-application says, “The applicant is acutely aware of the public’s reaction to the past developers’ handling of the current tenants. We are committed to providing tenants with a long termination notice that occurs in phases so as not to disrupt the supply and demand of rentals on the island, and fully cooperate with the town in providing solutions for affordable housing including an affordable housing fee applied to new development.”

Angie Stone, Assistant Town Manager tells News 3 in an email that a meeting, “will be scheduled with the developer to discuss the application and get clarification on the proposed development.”

Stone describes the pre-application meeting as, “an informal discussion of the project where staff will talk with the applicant about the project’s consistency with the Comp Plan, any development and zoning code requirements, the review procedures, timeline, developer’s responsibilities, and possible required review board approvals.”

Adding that, “We’ll have a much clearer picture about the proposed development after that meeting.”

The next pre-application meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, May 30 and is open to the public. It is expected that the Chimney Cove proposal will be on that agenda.

In a statement to News 3, The Rev. June Wilkins of Christ Lutheran Church which sits next door to Chimney Cove said:

“I knew this day would come again, but I’m saddened at the potential loss of so many families from our community. I hope there is a way for Hilton Head to retain the wonderful, hard-working current residents of Chimney Cove.”