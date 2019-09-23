Devastating fires leave two Lowcountry families homeless

SEABROOK, S.C. (WSAV) – Cooking may seem simple to some, but there have been two dangerous fires in one week in the Lowcountry, proving that a perfect dinner can turn into a nightmare in just seconds.

Early Sunday morning, Sept. 22, on Garrett Smalls Road in Seabrook, a family’s worst nightmare came true. Their home became engulfed in flames which took crews more than an hour to extinguish.

Luckily, a woman inside of the residence was able to get four children out of the house in time. At this time, it is known that the fire started in the kitchen from cooking.

“A cooking fire can affect anybody at any time. It doesn’t matter how long you’ve been cooking, it doesn’t matter any type of socio-economic background, when it happens it can be very devastating,” said Cpt. Daniel Byrne with the Burton Fire Department.

A few days earlier, another kitchen fire left a family of seven without a home.

According to the firefighters, those fires double in size every 18 to 30 seconds, so stepping away from your kitchen for just a few minutes could produce potentially deadly results.

“Stand at your stove and time yourself using the bathroom, checking the mail or checking a message on your phone and come back it’s probably going to be about 18-30 seconds,” Byrne said. “In both these cases, they were surprised about how fast and how quick the fire spread and devastated the home.”

In both fires at least one person was burned trying to escape the blaze.

Fire officials say that you shouldn’t leave pots on the stove unattended and always have a working fire extinguisher nearby. Officials also advise having a multi-exit escape plan prepared.