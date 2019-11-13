Details released in arrest of Hinesville police officer accused of child abuse

HINESVILLE, Ga (WSAV) – The city of Hinesville releasing details in the arrest of one of their police officers accused of child abuse.

Steven Alan Fitton, 35, faces charges including two counts of Aggravated Assault by Strangulation and two counts of Cruelty to Children in the 2nd Degree. Officials say Fitton’s November 4th arrest followed an investigation stemming from an allegation of physical abuse involving his biological child and a stepchild from a previous marriage.

Fitton is a police officer with the Hinesville Police Department. He has been placed on administrative leave without pay pending an Internal Affairs investigation.

Fitton is currently out on bond.

