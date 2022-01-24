Dessert spots in Savannah

Lake Champlain Chocolates (LCC) issued a voluntary recall on select milk chocolate products after a consumer reported finding plastic pieces in the product, according to the FDA. (Getty Images)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Are you too tired to dedicate the time needed for homemade desserts? Don’t worry, Savannah has plenty to offer in terms of sweets. Here are five places you can swing by to grab some treats in the area.

Peach Cobbler Factory

Peach Cobbler Factory has many franchises but its first Georgia franchise was started right here in Savannah. It offers an assortment of cobbler-themed desserts in addition to cinnamon rolls and banana pudding. Their price range is under $10 for one dessert.

Peach Cobbler Factory is open from noon to 8 p.m. every day. It’s located on Barnard Street and you can find more information on their Facebook here. You can also check out their website here.

Gigi’s Cupcakes

Gigi’s Cupcakes has an array of options at their Savannah location. If you’re looking for mini cheesecakes or gluten-friendly options, this is the place for you. They have flavors like chocolate and salted caramel, chocolate cookie dough and lemon champagne. Their price range is under $10 for one dessert or you can boxes for less than $50.

Gigi’s Cupcakes is open most days from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with their hours on Sunday being noon to 4 p.m. They are located on Abercorn Street, and you can find more information about them here, or their Facebook here.

Le Macaron

Le Macaron offers more than just macarons. Though the chain specializes in the French dessert, they also offer pastries, chocolate and gelato. Their price range is less than $10 for most pastries and around $16 for a pack of six macarons if you’re ordering pickup online.

Le Macaron is open from noon to 8 p.m. every day. They are located on West Broughton Street and their Facebook can be found here. You can check out their website here for more information.

Mabel’s Cupcake Emporium

Mabel’s Cupcake Emporium has cupcakes, macaroons, and more. Their cupcakes come in a range of flavors, as do their macaroons. Their cupcakes are less than $5 each.

The hours for Mabel’s Cupcake Emporium vary throughout the week so its best to check out their Facebook here to find out when they are open the day that you want to go. They are located on West Bryan Street.

Lulu’s Chocolate Bar

Are you looking for somewhere to get a dessert and a drink? If that’s the case, then Lulu’s Chocolate Bar is for you. Lulu’s Chocolate Bar offers martinis and chocolate in the same place. You can also get cheesecake, brownies, ice cream and more. Their desserts are all under $10.

Lulu’s Chocolate Bar opens at 6 p.m. every day that they are open apart from Sundays when they open at 2 p.m. Their closing times vary on the day, and they are closed on Wednesdays. They are located on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, and you can check out their Facebook page here for more information.