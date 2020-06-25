Despite improved unemployment numbers Georgians are still waiting on benefits

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Despite improved unemployment numbers many Georgians are still waiting on their benefits.

“I probably called 300-400 times just to get busy signals and retry,” Matthew Crise said who is still waiting for unemployment benefits.

Crise said it’s been nearly impossible to get ahold of anybody at the Georgia Department of Labor.

“I actually called the governor’s office yesterday and didn’t get anything either,” Crise said.

Crise filed for unemployment in May after he was laid off from his job but he still hasn’t received any money.

“I would like to get some of that unemployment I’m entitled to and that would definitely make things easier on my family,” Crise said.

The Georgia Department of Labor says over $6.2 billion in benefits have been paid out so far but

News 3 is still hearing from more people in Crise’s shoes.

“I tried pretty much every single phone number they had on their website and they’re all incredibly difficult to reach,” Chase Nolin said.

Nolin was let go from his event job at Victory North but luckily had money set aside.

“I had gotten a student refund so I was able to use some of that money to pay rent and to get by with food,” Nolin said.

State Labor Commissioner Mark Butler says people are getting impatient and resubmitting claims that’s creating a backlog.

“You only need one, just one claim. If you file more than once and you’re wondering why you haven’t got a payment yet that is why,” Butler said.

“Something needs to be done whether opening up the offices or temporarily bringing somebody in but the communications just been atrocious,” Crise said.

While Crise doesn’t know when he’ll get his benefits Nolin could receive his within the next five days.

“I was almost brought to tears when I finally go that unemployment call. It’s been a long 14 weeks,” Nolin said.

Commissioner Butler said the backlog could also be from the department verifying identities. He said fraudulent claims have been high since the pandemic started.