SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Students at Derenne Middle School will spend the day at Hodge Elementary due to a water main break at the school.

According to the Savannah Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS), walkers and car riders should report to Hodge Elementary, while bus riders will be transported there. The staff at Derenne will be on-site at Hodge to receive students.

The City of Savannah Water Department says the water main repair is expected to take until mid-afternoon.

The district says teaching and learning will continue for students on the regular schedule for each school. Derenne students should bring their devices and chargers to school today to facilitate learning in their temporary classrooms.

School officials anticipate students should be able to return to Derenne on Monday. If there is any change, parents will be notified over the weekend.