Deputy chief of operations to lead Beaufort, Port Royal fire dept.

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – Tim Ogden will serve as the next chief of the Beaufort-Town of Port Royal Fire Department, officials announced Thursday.

The current deputy chief of operations will replace Reece Bertholf, who is now serving as Beaufort’s deputy city manager.

“Tim has demonstrated strong management and leadership skills in his role as deputy chief,” said City Manager Bill Prokop. “We are confident that the department will continue to thrive under his command.”

For the Yemassee native, this role has been a longtime dream.

Ogden began his career as a volunteer firefighter for the town, and in 1995, was hired as Yemassee’s first professional firefighter.

“I knew that when I first joined as a volunteer, I had a passion to serve as a firefighter,” he recalled.

“I knew I wanted to be a chief one day,” Ogden added.

He served as deputy state fire marshal for Beaufort, Jasper, Hampton and Colleton counties before joining the Beaufort-Town of Port Fire Department as a fire marshal in 2016.

Ogden will officially take command on Friday with a staff of 64 — 53 full-time and nine part-time firefighters — and an annual budget of $5.4 million.

“My wife, Audra, and I and our family are grateful for the opportunity to serve the citizens of Beaufort and Port Royal,” the incoming chief stated. “I want to ensure that the Fire Department continues to exceed expectations in professional excellence.

“Our commitment to the highest standards of service to our residents and businesses underscores everything we do, and that will continue.”