BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — Deputies are searching for a man accused of shooting a man at a Grays Hill gas station.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) charged Raul Doporto, 20 — one of three charged in the shooting — with attempted murder and aggravated breach of peace. BCSO said the trio is responsible for shooting and injuring a man at a Shell gas station on July 16 around 12:30 p.m.

BCSO said it still hasn’t been able to find Doporto. However, deputies found and arrested Vincent Williams, 25, and Shiron Brown, 23, and charged them with attempted murder and aggravated breach of peace.

Deputies urge anyone with information to call Master Sgt. Adam Draisen at 843-255-3404 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.