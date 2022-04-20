BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Deputies are searching for a suspect they said is connected to an armed robbery on April 15.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), said Anthony Valladares-Paz carried out the armed robbery on Mammy Grant Road in Bluffton. Deputies have yet to locate Valladares-Paz.

On April 15, deputies say a male victim was standing at the end of his driveway waiting for a friend when 20-year-old Valladares-Paz pulled up next to him. BCSO says he and another man pointed guns at the victim and told him to get in the car.

The victim told deputies the pair took his money, two cellphones and jewelry.

BCSO says Valladares-Paz has black hair, brown eyes, stands 6 feet tall and weighs around 200 pounds. There is no description for the other suspect.

Deputies urge anyone who knows where Valladares-Paz’s is to contact Sgt. Dario Sosa at 843-255-3435 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.