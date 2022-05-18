ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Deputies are searching for a man wanted in connection to a theft on St. Helena Island.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said Raymond Swegan, 42, was involved in a theft of a camper between March and April. He is wanted for grand larceny.

BCSO says Swegan is 5-foot-8, weighs 170 pounds, has brown hair and hazel eyes. Deputies say the man is homeless in northern Beaufort County.

BCSO urges anyone who sees him call Sgt. Jennifer Snider at 843-255-3421 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.