HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Deputies are asking for community help to find a missing man last seen March 29 near a Hilton Head Island marina.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) says Eric Bollinger, 58, was last seen on his residential boat near the Palmetto Bay Marina. BCSO says Bollinger is endangered.

Deputies say Bollinger told one of his neighbors that morning that he didn’t feel well.

Deputies searched his boat and did not find him, however, they did locate a kayak tied to the dock at the Cross Island Boat Landing. BCSO said the kayak had been there since April 3.

Deputies describe Bollinger as 5-foot-8, weighing around 170 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

BCSO urges anyone who knows where he is or sees him call 9-1-1 or Lance Corp. Zachariah Cushman at 843-255-3722.