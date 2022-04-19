LADY’S ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Deputies say a 75-year-old man was reported missing and endangered Tuesday night.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) says Neal Palmer was last seen around 7:30 a.m. at his home on Mockingbird Drive. Palmer has medical conditions that require attention, BCSO said.

Deputies say he left his home in a white 2015 Lexus ES350 sedan with South Carolina tags that read SPP635.

Palmer has gray hair, brown eyes, stands 6-foot-tall and weighs 140 pounds. BCSO did not have a clothing description.

Deputies urge anyone who sees him to call 9-1-1.