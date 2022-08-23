HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Deputies are searching for a man accused of shooting at customers at a drive-thru on Hilton Head Island.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said Fernando Montano shot twice at customers waiting in line at the drive-thru window of a Wendy’s. The 19-year-old — who works at the restaurant — then ran out of the Wendy’s and continued to shoot at the car.

BCSO said the shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. on Aug. 19. Neither the driver nor passengers have spoken to police and police said it doesn’t appear to be a random act of violence.

Deputies obtained a warrant for aggravated breach of peace and unlawful carry of a firearm. BCSO continues to investigate the shooting.

Deputies urge anyone with information to call Sgt. Doug Seifert at 843-255-3414 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.