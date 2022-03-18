BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Beaufort County deputies say a person has barricaded themselves inside a Bluffton home and is believed to be armed.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said the person possibly has a rifle and other guns inside the home on Blakers Boulevard. No injuries were reported at this time.

BCSO believes the suspect is alone with no hostages. BCSO urges motorists to avoid the area.

No further details were released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.