BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — A man was shot dead in Burton Wednesday night, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO).

Deputies found the man with gunshot wounds near Milledge Village Road around 8:30 p.m. BCSO says the suspect fled the scene, but there does not seem to be a threat to the public.

Investigators are on scene collecting forensic evidence and interviewing witnesses. The victim’s name was not released and no further details were released.

BCSO urges anyone with information to call 9-1-1 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.