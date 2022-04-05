BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Police have charged a Burton man in the shooting death of another man who was found dead in his front yard in early March.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) says Trayvis Jenkins, 33, was arrested Tuesday morning during a traffic stop. He was taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center.

BCSO said the investigation remains active despite Jenkins’ arrest. Deputies urge anyone with information to call Sgt. David Tafoya at 843-255-3430 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

On March 5, deputies responded to Franklin Drive in reference to a report of an unresponsive man lying in his yard. After deputies secured the scene, Beaufort County EMS responded and confirmed that the man was deceased.

The cause of the man’s death was not immediately apparent, but authorities believed it to be suspicious. Investigators and the coroner were summoned.

On March 7, the body of the deceased man, identified as 55-year-old Steven Whitlock, underwent autopsy at the Medical University of South Carolina. The autopsy determined that Whitlock died as a result of gunshot wounds.