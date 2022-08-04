BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Police arrested a suspect in a shooting that injured a woman at a Bluffton apartment complex on July 29.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) arrested 34-year-old James Williams and charged him with the following:

Attempted murder

Possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime

Unlawful possession of a handgun

Deputies said Williams was arguing with a woman in the parking lot of the Vista View Apartments and hit the woman around 11:40 p.m. that night. A man witnessed the attack, stepped in to separate the two and then Williams tried to hit him as well, BCSO said.

The man deflected William’s strike and then struck Williams. The man then took off running after he saw Williams pull a handgun from his waistband. Williams then shot the woman in her right leg, BCSO said.

She was taken to the hospital in a private car, where deputies later interviewed her to discover William’s identity. Deputies arrested Williams on Thursday at the apartment complex and booked him into the Beaufort County Detention Center.

BCSO urges anyone with information to call Investigator Cushman at 843-255-3722 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.