Deputies arrest man after hours-long standoff in Beaufort

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — A man wanted for a Hilton Head Island sexual assault was arrested Saturday morning after an hours-long standoff.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) sent in its swat team after 59-year-old Donald Veitch said he was armed and refused to come out of a home on Brotherhood Road in Beaufort.

After several hours of trying to convince him to step out of the home, swat members went in, disarmed him, and took him into custody, BCSO said.

Veitch faces first-degree criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping charges, for an alleged sexual assault of a woman at his home on Hilton Head Island, Thursday morning.