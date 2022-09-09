BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Deputies arrested a Beaufort man for allegedly shooting at a pair of women early Friday morning.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said Nehemiah Wilson shot at the women while they were siting inside a car in front of a home on Shanklin Road. The shooting stemmed from an argument between Wilson and one of the women.

The women were not hit by any of the shots, BCSO said.

BCSO charged the 39-year-old with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. Deputies continue to investigate the shooting.

Deputies urge anyone with information to call Cpl. A. Kremer at 843-255-3294 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.