BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Deputies arrested three Burton men Tuesday on illegal drug and firearm charges.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said the men were arrested after a traffic stop Tuesday morning around 11. Deputies say they stopped the car on Goethe Hill Road and smelled marijuana coming from the car.

BCSO arrested the following men; Navonta Sneed, 23, Tae’vion Smalls, 24 and Nicholas Jenkins, 23.

They were charged with the following:

Trafficking cocaine

Possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine

Possession with Intent to distribute marijuana

Unlawful carrying of a handgun and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Deputies found distribution weights of marijuana and crack cocaine, a trafficking weight of cocaine, three handguns and a rifle.

BCSO urges anyone with information on crime to call Crime Stoppers at 843-554-111.