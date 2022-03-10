SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) announced they plan to host an upcoming job fair Monday, March 14.

The DJJ is recruiting for Juvenile Correctional Officers, Detention Counselors, Teachers, Mental Health Providers, Food Service Workers, Housekeepers, and General Support Staff.

Monday’s job fair will take place at the Savannah Regional Youth Detention at 191 Carl Griffin Dr. in Savannah from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The DJJ asks attendees to bring their valid driver’s license and proof of a high school diploma or GED.

The DJJ says a special military salary incentive of up to 10 percent will be available for the juvenile correctional officer positions based on years of active duty.

Contact the Regional Youth Detention Center at 912-652-3880 for more details.