Savannah Regional Youth Detention Center (provided by the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) will host a career fair on Wednesday at the Savannah Regional Youth Detention Center.

The fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the 191 Carl Griffin Dr. location.

The DJJ is looking to hire the following positions:

Juvenile Correctional Officers

Detention Counselors

Teachers

Mental Health Providers

Food Service Workers

Housekeepers

General Support Staff

Those interested in applying are asked to bring their Social Security card, valid driver’s license and proof of a high school diploma or GED.

Officials said the Juvenile Correctional Officer position now has a new starting salary.

In addition, there is an opportunity for an additional pay increase of up to 10 percent incentive based on the number of years served on active military duty.

For more details on the DJJ Career Fair, call 404-508-6500.