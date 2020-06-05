Demonstrators speak out for change at Hinesville peaceful protest

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – Strong support for George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor is all throughout the Coastal Empire. A peaceful protest was held Thursday night in Liberty County.

A large group of demonstrators are showing their support and demanding justice for all black lives that have been lost at the Liberty County Justice Center in Hinesville.

Peaceful protesters are uniting and calling for an end to racial injustice. They’re asking leaders to help make change.

“What happened to George Floyd is despicable and none of us should except that,” Georgia Representative Buddy Carter said.

Organizer Richard Hayes said they’ve felt the pain in Liberty County after black lives continue to be lost to violence, one of those right here in the Coastal Empire.

“It prompted us to make sure that we have the opportunity for Liberty County to express themselves and let the nation know that we’re with them and we stand with them,” Hayes said.

Protesters are asking you to say their names: George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.

“Just as an African American male I have my own frustrations and my pain my anger when we see things that we’ve seen on video. To watch a man die before your eyes and watch him breath his last breath, to have an opportunity to express , to have a voice and to remind those that are in power that this is something that we don’t want to see,” Hayes said.

Kelvin Hill and Hermina Glass-Hill say these protests are just the first step in the journey to meaningful change.

“Liberty County is the first county in the United States named for liberty and now we’re beginning to see true liberty and our nation will live out the constitution that every individual will have that right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. It begins with justice,” Glass-Hill said.

They say their hope is for more people to continue to have conversations about race especially with their children who will lead the next generation.

“I’m kind of scared for them but we let them know how to behave when they are pulled over by an officer and its just a shame that we would have to do that with our kids,” Hill said.

Demonstrators say what happened in Minneapolis and Brunswick can easily happen in Hinesville that’s why they’re asking everyone to speak up to spark change.