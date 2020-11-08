Demolition starts on cargo ship stranded 14 months off Georgia

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – Crews began cutting operations on the bow section of the Golden Ray cargo ship on Friday morning.

St. Simons officials say approximately 25 hours into the cut, the cutting chain broke. There were no injuries or additional damage to equipment. Responders retrieved the chain and repaired the broken link.

“The cutting process was carefully engineered and modeled, but it remains a highly complex operation. This is the first of seven cuts. During each cut we will continue fine-tuning our cutting parameters, including speed and tension of the chain, to improve its efficiency” said Deputy Incident Commander Tom Wiker of Gallagher Marine Systems. “Though the cut is taking longer than expected, we’re gaining valuable knowledge that will guide the rest of this operation.”

Unified Command says it is closely monitoring possible bad weather as operations continue.

Officials are reminding the public that any unauthorized usage of drones (unmanned aerial vehicles) around the wrecksite is prohibited. Responders will report any sightings of drones and drone operators to local authorities.