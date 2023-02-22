SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A portion of the 37th Street Connector near Ogeechee Road is back open following a rollover crash involving an Amazon delivery van.

The Amazon driver told us a pickup truck ran a red light and slammed into the delivery van, causing it to spin nearly 90 degrees and land on its side. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) confirmed that info.

After the initial crash, SPD said a Jeep traveling southbound on Ogeechee then struck the pickup truck.

No one was injured.

Meanwhile, SPD said the driver of the pickup truck was cited for the crash.

As for the packages, all of them remained in the vehicle during the crash. SPD was told the packages will be inspected to determine if they were damaged or are OK to be delivered.