DeLesseps Widening Project moves forward Video

SAVANNAH, Ga., (WSAV) -

A special session to address redevelopment for public use on DeLesseps Avenue.

City leaders are using eminent domain procedures to start a new project for public use.

More than 120 properties on DeLesseps Avenue between Skidaway Rd and Waters Ave will be impacted to create bike lanes and sidewalks.

Two of the properties have property ownership issues. And city leaders tell me they've tried to reach the other two owners multiple times with no response.

“This allows us to acquire slivers of land through easement and a couple of properties through feasimple which means we're actually buying the property. And this is necessary in moving forward to installing sidewalks and bikes lanes on DeLesseps Avenue,” City Manager Rob Hernandez says.

The four properties listed on the agenda are residences except a church on DeLesseps Avenue.

But Hernandez assures that the best interests of those involved will be taken into consideration.“We're not taking anybody's property we're not relocating anybody as a result of this, we're not taking over anybody's houses or anybody's business. It's literally portions of property,” he says.

City leaders say most importantly this project benefits the public. It will provide more accessibility, safer transportation, improved drainage, and provides bike lanes and sidewalks.

This is just the first phase. Hernandez hopes construction will begin by 2020.