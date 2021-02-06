Delay of Broughton Street Improvement project taking toll on area businesses

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Construction continues on one of Savannah’s most popular streets as part of an improvement project by the city.

The project was initially only expected to take a few months and has now taken over eight months. The construction zones have caused major problems for nearby businesses. Between the depletion of sidewalks and constant noise, shops are seeing less foot traffic.

“The construction definitely hasn’t helped. Now that we don’t have a sidewalk, they have turned away our business and we can’t have our sign out which is kind of crucial because we are upstairs and people don’t even know we are here,” explains owner of The Posh Loft, Morgan Davis.

Some store owners have taken matters into their own hands and hung large signs that read “we are open” in efforts to gain more business. Most owners agree some of the biggest losses from the project are financial ones.

“This construction in conjunction with the pandemic has limited the amount of people coming in and it’s breaking our profits, we are in the negatives. This week we only made $200, that doesn’t cover rent, at all,” says Morgan Steele with Edgewater Drive clothing store.

With the construction planned to continue for a few more weeks, store owners are asking the city to step in and help maintain business.

“What are ya’ll going to do to help the tourists and locals know that this is not a stopping point and the shops down there are open and have been affected for so long? We need to support them,” adds Davis.

City leaders expect the project to be completed in the next two weeks.