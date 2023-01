SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Deep Center and Chatham Area Transit (CAT) are teaming up for a youth transportation forum this Friday.

It’s happening from 4 to 5 p.m. at 900 E. Gwinnett Street.

Organizers say it’s an opportunity to help address transportation inadequacies from the youth’s perspective.

Those that are in need of community service will gain five hours for attending.

Space is limited, organizers say, so participants are encouraged to RSVP online at this link.