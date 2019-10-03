Dedication ceremony held Thursday for new hospital to serve sick children

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)- Doctors, construction workers and benefactors signed a beam this morning to mark the final phase of construction at the Memorial Health Dwaine & Cynthia Willet Memorial Hospital. The beam was then raised to top off a new building.

The beam represents the completion phase of a new 86,000 square hospital to serve sick children throughout coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry. Fundraising for the project started in 2014.

Hospital services specializing in children’s needs actually actually began at Memorial in 1992, but when the new facility is complete in 2020, it will offer tens of thousands of square feet of space dedicated to providing care for sick children and supporting their families. It also promises a vast array of new and innovative services for children and their loved ones.

Cynthia Willett, the main benefactor with her husband Dwaine, says it is a bittersweet day because Mr. Willett died in late August.



“But I know how thrilled he would be that this day has come,” Mrs. Willett said.

In addition to a community fundraising campaign that brought in $18 million for the new facility, the Willetts provided a gift of $5 million.

Mrs. Willett said she and her late husband always wanted children together but were unable to have a family. Now, Mrs. Willett says she is comforted by the fact that thousands of children will be served when the new facility opens next year.

Memorial officials say last year thousands of children were served in not only the hospital setting but through outpatient services as well. She says the new facility will hopefully be a boost to children and their families during their most difficult times.



In addition to fundraising from the community, HCA (which took over Memorial Hospital in February of 2018 ) is finishing the project slated to cost upwards of about $65 million.