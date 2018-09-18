Decorated Georgia Olympian releases memoir

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Atlanta (WSAV) - She's one of Georgia's most decorated athletes, making history during racial and social turbulance of the 1960's.

Wyomia Tyus of Griffin gave an olympic history talk at Georgia Tech yesterday.

The 3-time Olympic Gold Medalist shared insight on her childhood, being part of Ed Temple's dynasty, The Tennessee State Tigerbelles, and winning gold.

She later became a founding member of the Women's Sports Foundation.

Here's why.

"I was not getting any recognition being a black woman and when you sit down and talk to 5 or 6 white women that are saying this is not happening for them and it need to happen more not just for them but for women that are in competition that are giving you great competition.

We all worked very hard to get to where we were. We wanted to see that other women would have an easier chance to make, to choose a sport and be in that sport and be recognized for what they do."

Wyomia continues pushing for equality and racial justice in the world of sports today.

Next month she will go back to Mexico City to celebrate her 1968 victory 50 years later.

You can learn more about this legend in her just released memoir Tigerbelle: The Wyomia Tyus Story.

Get a copy of her book here

