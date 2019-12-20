Debutante Ball prepares to celebrate 75th anniversary

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Friday, December 20, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated’s Beta Phi Lamda Chapter will host its Diamond Jubilee Debutante Presentation and Scholarship Ball.
It’s a black tie affair celebrating the seventy-fifth anniversary of the oldest continuous African American cotillion in the country.
The celebration marks the ‘coming of age’ for many young women in the Savannah community.
Diamond Jubilee Debutante Presentation & Alpha Scholarship Ball
Friday, December 20
6 pm – 11 pm
Savannah Convention Center
Tickets: $75
Attire: Black Tie
For more information, call: 912-704-3124 .