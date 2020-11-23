Debris leaks out as salvagers saw up ship on Georgia coast

The heavy-lift vessel VB10,000 arrives at the Golden Ray wreck site on Oct. 27, 2020. The vessel will be used to cut and lift the wreck sequentially into eight sections to be placed on barges and dry docks inside the Environmental Protection Barrier (EPB). St. Simons Sound Incident photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Himes

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Debris is washing up from a cargo ship stranded on the Georgia coast as a salvage team cuts it into chunks.

The leaks are not unexpected as salvagers demolish the Golden Ray, which overturned in St. Simons Sound while carrying 4,200 vehicles 14 months ago.

Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Himes tells The Brunswick News that cleanup teams are responding to debris and oil sheens.

The leaders of the salvage effort have warned that material would leak out as a giant anchor chain saws the Golden Ray into eight pieces.

Himes says no oil has been reported on local shores. Pieces of plastic and even a car bumper have washed up.