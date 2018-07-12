Debate heats up for SCCPSS recess policy Video

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - A childhood staple is up for debate in Chatham County.

For days parents and school board members have taken to social media to discuss the fate and formalities of recess.

There are less than three weeks of summer break for students so a decision needs to be made soon.

The debate is centered on "unstructured break time" or recess.

The current policy says it's required while the proposed policy by the Wellness Committee says it's "encouraged."

Because 'the devil in in the details,' as was mentioned several times during Wednesday's meeting, this change of language has raised concerns.

"I do not want to be a board that regulates every minute of the school clock," School board and Wellness Committee member Julie Wade siad.

Wade is in support of the proposed policy which includes the "encourage" and expanded recess time from ten minutes, the current minimum, to 30 minutes per day.

"I am comfortable setting high expectations for teachers to use their sound professional judgment and discretion for the flexibility we are giving them," she said.

A few chairs down from her, board president Jolene Byrne made it clear she is in opposition to the language change part of the proposal. She says there needs to be consistency with policy and regulation.

"Encouragement is aspirational, it's a hope and dream," she said. "We should say that children have just as much of a right to physical activity and break as they have to lunch."

Byrne presented the board and public with her own proposal which requires recess for K-8 students and that recess cannot be altered for academic reasons.

Several members of the public also spoke on behalf of keeping the integrity of recess inside of the school system.

No vote took place on Wednesday. Byrne told the board and the public she looks forward to continuing the conversation and carrying out action next month.