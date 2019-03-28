Debate continues over where millions of Chatham County tax dollars will be spent in Savannah Video

The debate continues for Savannah leaders over where millions of tax dollars should be spent.

Chatham County voters will decide whether to pass a one penny sales tax for SPLOST Seven, A Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax.

City leaders have a long list of projects they believe should be funded, the only problem is, the city may only have 120 million dollars to fund them.

If voters approve the tax, 800 million dollars will be generated for the county, but the city would only receive around 120 million.

From road improvements to neighborhood revitalization, leaders have a very long wish list of projects that need to be funded now.

" Keep in mind, we have 800 million dollars worth of wants and 120 million dollars worth of ability, " says Alderman Julian Miller. " Tthe priority I believe for just about everybody has been infrastructure. "

City leaders will have many more meetings before deciding where the funding will go.

SPLOST Seven will be on the ballot in November.