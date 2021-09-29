Deaths and crime prompts Hinesville community to come together during prayer vigil

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – Roughly about 40 people came out to Bell Long Stadium to attend a prayer vigil in Hinesville Tuesday night.

The purpose of the prayer was held to address the rash of tragic incidents which have occurred in Liberty County during the past year.

Among the incidents referred to during the event, the recent COVID-related death of Riceboro’s mayor, the deaths of young men and an armed robbery of a Dollar Tree.

Hinesville Police continue to seek two person-of-interests linked to the August 25th death of Janarick Reed.

In July, 18-year-old Malik Golden was fatally shot at a Hinesville apartment complex. Three men were arrested and charged for his death.

Tuesday’s prayer vigil was hosted by local area pastors.

Among the organizers, Pastor Richard Hayes of New Day Community Church.

“We just want to come together and pray and make sure the people know that God is still in control. There’s the opportunity to go before him and communicate with him and talk about the things that are concerning us,” explained Hayes.