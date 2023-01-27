SAVANNAH, Ga. – Those who have plans to travel on Dean Forest Road at I-16 next month will have to take a detour.

Today, the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) announced SR 307/Dean Forest Road at I-16 is scheduled to be closed starting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 22, and will not reopen until 7 p.m. on Sunday, February 26.

During this closure, the I-16 eastbound off-ramp to SR 307 will be temporarily closed to traffic beginning at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 22 until 10 a.m. on Thursday, February 23.

GDOT said the date and timing of this work is weather-dependent and subject to change. Should the date and timing of the work change, notice will be provided a minimum of 36 hours prior to the schedule date and time.

The purpose of the 96-hour closure is to complete the asphalt leveling and concrete paving operations in order to shift traffic from existing SR 307 to the new bridge constructed immediately east of the existing bridge.

For traffic impacts during the closure click here.

The lane closures related to the widening of I-16 from the I-16/I-95 Improvement Projects will be restricted during this time to lessen the traffic impacts from this closure and detour.