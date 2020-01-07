Coroner identifies victim of fatal Burton fire

BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Authorities have identified a man who died in a house fire New Year’s Day in Burton.

The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office says the victim is Donald Lawson, 61, of Beaufort.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), around 9 a.m. Wednesday, crews responded to a travel trailer fire off of Savannah Highway in Burton.

Lawson was found dead inside of the structure.

BCSO, the Burton Fire District and arson investigators from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division responded.

Details on the cause of the fire have not been released.