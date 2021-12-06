Deadly Bull Street crash kills pedestrian, injures another; GSP searching for suspect vehicle

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) asks the public for help locating a vehicle linked to a deadly crash that claimed the life of a pedestrian Sunday night.

According to GSP, the incident happened around 11:00 p.m Sunday at Bull Street and Liberty Street.

Troopers say Savannah Police attempted to pull the vehicle over when it fled the scene.

GSP says the suspect vehicle struck two pedestrians. One of the pedestrians died.

The suspect vehicle is described as a Dodge Charger Hellcat with Michigan plates.

GSP says the car is missing the driver’s side mirror and should have front end damage.

Officials ask anyone with information about the car’ whereabouts to contact GSP at 912-754-1180.