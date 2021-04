TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – A fatal crash on Highway 80 led to a road closure overnight stopping traffic flow onto and off of Tybee Island.

According to officials, the crash happened near the Lazaretto Creek bridge around 9:30 p.m. Monday.

Authorities closed Highway 80 in both directions for hours.

Highway 80 reopened at 2:22 a.m.

The name of the deceased was not released at the time of this report.

The crash remains under investigation.