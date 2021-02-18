Days of rain in Tattnall County makes some roads impassible

TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – After days of rain it’s causing dirt roads to become impassible in rural counties throughout the Coastal Empire.

The rain at this time of year is something that Tattnall County officials say they have to worry about constantly. Several roads are currently under water and homeowners say this is just one of the things that they have to deal with when living by the river.

The Oak Bluff Plantation neighborhood of Tattnall County, just outside of Reidsville, has roads that are already starting to puddle. Arthur Pope lives next to the Ohoopee River where it’s starting to swell.

“Last year, it got up to 21.4 feet and I had waders on, and I’m six foot, and water was coming in my waders trying to go down the driveway,” Pope said.

He and his family have lived in their home for just over two years. They’ve already witnessed four floods in this area so he’s constantly monitoring the river’s flood stage.

“Right now, we’re sitting at 17.47 feet and that’s normally flooded all this area,” Pope said.

Tattnall County Director of Fire and Emergency Management Walt Rogers told News 3 the roads often fill up with water and the county is working to fix the drainage problems.

“With the amount of water that’s flowing through a lot of the drains that we use are backed up by beaver dames and things like that that don’t allow water to flow freely through as it should,” Rogers said.

And that causes the water to back up on to the roads.

“Right now, there’s basically very little we can do. The roads are in such bad shape. You can’t get out and plow the roads. You can’t haul dirt in to fix these washouts,” Rogers said.

Rogers said the muddy conditions just make it worse, so right now, the only option they have is to close the roads until they dry out.

The Pope’s live on private land so they’re responsible for their own roads. They have their cars parked at the end of the driveway to make sure they don’t flood. While some may see this as a hassle, Pope said the peacefulness of living by the river gets his family through it.

Road closed signs have been put up around Tattnall County to warn drivers that water is over the roads. County officials are asking that you don’t drive down them.