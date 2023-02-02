WALTERBORO, S.C. (WSAV) — The double murder trial of disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh continues into day nine on Thursday. Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife and youngest son at their Colleton County family property in June of 2021.

Yesterday, the trial’s focus was establishing a digital timeline of the events leading up to the murders. A video was played from Paul Murdaugh’s phone where seemingly Alex, Maggie, and Paul’s voices could be heard in the recording. The video was taken just minutes before the murders took place, which contradicts Alex’s previous statements to investigators saying he last saw his wife and son at supper.

Today could prove to be a big day for prosecutors as they take on the idea that Alex Murdaugh killed his wife and son to draw attention away from his series of financial crimes.

A hearing will be held to see if prosecutors can include the more than 90 financial crimes he is currently charged with into evidence. Alex is accused of stealing millions from his own clients and even his own law firm from a variety of insurance settlements. The defense argues that this case is not about finances, only murder, so those charges should be left out.

Judge Clinton Newman will decide what role, if any, those claims will play in this trial when the trial resumes at 9:30 a.m.

ALEX MURDAUGH MURDER TRIAL LIVE BLOG:

9:35 a.m.– Court is back in session.

9:39 a.m– Judge Newman begins by explaining why he allowed the prosecution to ask Wednesday’s final witness about Alex’s financial crimes.

Newman says Murdaugh’s defense team opened that door by turning Rogan Gibson into a “character witness.”

Newman says objecting on the grounds of being “totally inappropriate” is not sufficient because “totally inappropriate” has no legal basis.

Newman says the main argument Murdaugh’s defense has made is that Murdaugh has such a good character, therefore, testimony about his reputation will be admitted as well.

He also says the defense brought up the boat crash case Wednesday, which opens the door for evidence from that case to be brought in as well.

10:12 a.m. – The trial resumes after a short break.

The State calls Snapchat representative Heidi Galore to the stand.

10:21 a.m. – Galore’s responsibilities include responding to search warrants, subpoenas and other law enforcement inquiries. Galore confirms that a video Paul recorded of Alex Murdaugh was published on Snapchat on June 7, 2021 at 7:38 p.m. Galore also said Paul’s friends could have seen his location on Snapchat if he allowed it in the app’s settings.

10:26 a.m. – Newman says he wants to hold separate hearings where the lawyers can discuss without the jury if any of the financial crime evidence will be admitted. The judge dismisses the jury until further instruction.

10:29 a.m. – The prosecution calls Jeanne Seckinger, chief financial officer of the Parker Law Group, previously PMPED.

PMPED was the law firm where Alex Murdaugh was a lawyer and partner. That law firm was founded by Randolph Murdaugh at the turn of the 19th century.

PMPED eventually transitioned into Parker Law Group LLP.

Seckinger testifies about missing funds from PMPED.

10:55 a.m. – Seckinger testified that she asked Alex about the $792,000 missing in fees on June 7. 2021 because she believed Alex had taken the money. Seckinger said Alex assured her that he had the money and that he could get it.

Seckinger said Alex took a phone in the middle of the conservation about his father in which he found out that his father was terminally ill. Seckinger said the conversation then shifted to Alex’s father and family.

Seckinger testifies that Alex sent her an email claiming that the money was in Chris Wilson’s trust and could be accessed whenever needed. Wilson is one of Alex’s closest friends and a fellow attorney out of Bamberg County, South Carolina.



