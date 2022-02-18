Hate crimes trial of Ahmaud Arbery’s killers heads to closing arguments

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – The prosecution and defense rested their cases Friday afternoon in the federal hate crimes trial of the three men convicted of Ahmaud Arbery‘s murder.

U.S. District Judge Lisa Wood dismissed the jury for the weekend. They are expected to return on Monday to hear closing arguments before deliberations begin.

A total of 19 witnesses were called to the stand over four days of testimony by the prosecution.

Federal prosecutors presented evidence that father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, had expressed negative views toward Black people and used racist slurs in the past.

Friday, two women who knew the McMichaels testified they heard both men make racist statements, including crude sexual remarks directed at one of the women who had dated a Black man.

Defense attorneys denounced their clients’ remarks and argued the three men pursued Arbery because they suspected he committed crimes instead of his race.

Attorneys for Travis McMichael and Bryan did not call any witnesses, though Greg McMichael’s attorney called one.

This story is developing.